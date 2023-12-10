SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead section of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.

After medical personnel arrived, three victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Midlands man will spend 12 years in prison for slamming a stolen car into a Ben Lippen...
‘If I could give you a life sentence, I would’: Judge sentences driver who injured then-Ben Lippen senior
A father and son were arrested after they were accused of fatally shooting a man following an...
Deputies: Father and son charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor
SLED investigate officer-involved shooting in Newberry County
SLED investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Newberry County
WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in...
Lexington residents speak out following arrest of father and son accused of killing neighbor
Police said the road was due to a collision where a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: North Lake Drive closed after car strikes utility pole

Latest News

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead