1 person injured in Richland County shooting, deputies investigate

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a person was injured following a shooting during the early morning hours of Dec. 10.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported around 5 a.m. Sun. morning, deputies responded to the Rose Gold Club on the 2200 block of Broad River Road and found a male victim shot in the arm.

Detectives are investigating what led to the victim being shot but have not determined a motive. If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Crimesc.com.

