SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman accused of attempted arson at MLK Jr.’s birth home denied bond, judge rules

The woman was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman who allegedly tried to set Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home on fire Thursday afternoon is being held without bond, a judge ruled on Saturday.

Laneisha Henderson was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and interference with government property. Judge Holly Hughes said Henderson would stay in jail due to her unstable place of residence and the serious nature of her charge.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property after police said she allegedly tried to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s home.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say

On Thursday, a tourist from Utah recorded a cell phone video of Henderson pouring liquid from a red gas can on the home’s front porch. He said he stopped her from walking up the stairs again with a lighter. Later, two off-duty NYPD officers held her down until Atlanta police could arrive.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the quick-thinking bystanders “saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta.”

The 128-year-old home, which was acquired by the National Park Service (NPS) in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historic site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in 2025.

Because the NPS owns the historic site, Henderson could face federal charges alongside her existing state charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Midlands man will spend 12 years in prison for slamming a stolen car into a Ben Lippen...
‘If I could give you a life sentence, I would’: Judge sentences driver who injured then-Ben Lippen senior
A father and son were arrested after they were accused of fatally shooting a man following an...
Deputies: Father and son charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor
SLED investigate officer-involved shooting in Newberry County
SLED investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Newberry County
WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in...
Lexington residents speak out following arrest of father and son accused of killing neighbor
Police said the road was due to a collision where a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: North Lake Drive closed after car strikes utility pole

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A nice start to the weekend will usher in showers and storms tomorrow
Until December 10, 2023, the Vets’ Christmas Ride committee remains dedicated to supporting...
Vets’ Christmas Ride: Community Unites to Support Local Veterans at Dorn VA Hospital
On the fifth day of the trial regarding the deadly 2018 Lee correctional riot, 31-year-old...
Inmate Michael Smith found guilty on Day 5 in 2018 Lee Correctional riot trial
WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in...
Lexington residents speak out following arrest of father and son accused of killing neighbor