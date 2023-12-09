WATCH: Tesla driver strikes multiple vehicles after having medical emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A driver struck multiple vehicles after having a medical emergency Fri. evening.

The Columbia Police Department reported a Tesla vehicle driver was travelling west on the 1100 block of Bull Street when the car collided with multiple vehicles, and stopped in the middle of the street.

Officers said the Telsa driver had a medical emergency in the midst of driving which caused them to collide with the other vehicles.

