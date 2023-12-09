SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Tesla driver strikes multiple vehicles after having medical emergency

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A driver struck multiple vehicles after having a medical emergency Fri. evening.

The Columbia Police Department reported a Tesla vehicle driver was travelling west on the 1100 block of Bull Street when the car collided with multiple vehicles, and stopped in the middle of the street.

Officers said the Telsa driver had a medical emergency in the midst of driving which caused them to collide with the other vehicles.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy, who was in critical condition, died Wednesday afternoon, DJJ said.
16-year-old dies days after suicide attempt while in custody in Columbia, Department of Juvenile Justice reports
A father and son were arrested after they were accused of fatally shooting a man following an...
Deputies: Father and son charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor
A Midlands man will spend 12 years in prison for slamming a stolen car into a Ben Lippen...
‘If I could give you a life sentence, I would’: Judge sentences driver who injured then-Ben Lippen senior
The university named Chennis Berry as their new football coach to replace Buddy Pough, who...
SC State names Chennis Berry as new football coach
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate

Latest News

WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in...
Lexington family speaks out after father and son kills neighbor
Tesla crash in front of WIS News 10 studios
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
Multiple law agencies have started an investigation after a Barnwell County woman was found...
Lexington County deputies, others investigate missing Barnwell County woman’s death