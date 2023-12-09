SkyView
Soda City Living: Making holiday travel simple at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (SPONSORED BY COLUMBIA METROPOLITAN AIRPORT)

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You may be spending more time in and out of airports this holiday season as many people travel to visit family and friends.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport has implemented new features to make your experience seamless and enjoyable.

From an online travel tool to name-brand dining experiences and new kiosks and baggage systems, president and CEO Mike Gula and marketing vice president Kim Crafton tell Soda City Living how you can have a great experience from garage to gate at Columbia’s airport.

