SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: 12-year-old celebrates 4 years of Holiday Giving

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- 12-year-old entrepreneur, Jaiden Bostic is and has been the CEO of his own business since he was 6 years old.

For 4 years, Bostic has hosted a Winter Sparkfest as a fundraiser to help families in need during the holiday season and a family friendly event for all ages to celebrate.

The 4th Annual Sparkfest will take place Saturday, Dec. 16th at 739 Old Clemson Rd. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To Learn more about Jaiden and his businesss, Jai Sparks Company click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy, who was in critical condition, died Wednesday afternoon, DJJ said.
16-year-old dies days after suicide attempt while in custody in Columbia, Department of Juvenile Justice reports
A father and son were arrested after they were accused of fatally shooting a man following an...
Deputies: Father and son charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor
A Midlands man will spend 12 years in prison for slamming a stolen car into a Ben Lippen...
‘If I could give you a life sentence, I would’: Judge sentences driver who injured then-Ben Lippen senior
The university named Chennis Berry as their new football coach to replace Buddy Pough, who...
SC State names Chennis Berry as new football coach
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate

Latest News

The North Columbia Civic Club knows a thing or two about being a good neighbor.
Soda City Live: North Columbia Civic Club Celebrates 60 years
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is bringing back one of it's newest holiday traditions,...
Soda City Live: Firefighters Feeding Families Food Drive
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: 4th annual winter sparkfest
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: North Columbia Civic Club, 60th anniversary event