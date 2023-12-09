Soda City Live: 12-year-old celebrates 4 years of Holiday Giving

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- 12-year-old entrepreneur, Jaiden Bostic is and has been the CEO of his own business since he was 6 years old.

For 4 years, Bostic has hosted a Winter Sparkfest as a fundraiser to help families in need during the holiday season and a family friendly event for all ages to celebrate.

The 4th Annual Sparkfest will take place Saturday, Dec. 16th at 739 Old Clemson Rd. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To Learn more about Jaiden and his businesss, Jai Sparks Company click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.