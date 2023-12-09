Lexington family speaks out after father and son kills neighbor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in Lexington County.

Investigators say the suspects are 51-year-old Ryan Lindler senior and 26-year-old Ryan Lindler Junior were arrested after being accused of fatally shooting a man following an argument.

The man who was killed in this shooting was 36 year old Kevin Newhouse and family members of Newhouse tell WIS that this all started after Newhouse allegedly stole something from the Lindlers property a couple months back and it took a turn for the worst.

According to an incident report from the Lexington County Sherrifs Office, Ryan Lindler Jr told deputies he saw Newhouse trespassing on his property through surveillance cameras. Lindler says that’s when he, along with his father Ryan Lindler Sr., went to the 200 block of Selecta Circle to confront Newhouse.

WIS spoke to a close friend of Newhouse and she told me Kevin Newhouse had some issues but she knew him as a good person.

" I’ve always known him as a very helpful person. Somebody who helped me multiple times and you didn’t have to ask and he was right there to offer. He helped me at times with my dying brother when I couldn’t lift him or move him. He was a very giving person to me. Always helped out, shared, and loved his animals,” said Helena Price, a close friend to the family.

According to the incident report, Lindler Jr says they were talking with Newhouse when Kevin grabbed his machete knife and swung at both the son and father.

Investigators say Lindler Sr. managed to get the machete away from Newhouse, but as the altercation continued, he allegedly told his son to shoot Newhouse.

That’s when, according to the report, Lindler Jr. grabbed his gun and shot Newhouse. He also then called 911 for help.

Property records show Ryan Lindler Sr owns the land known as Lindler farms which is five minutes from where the shooting happened. WIS reached out to the farm and did not hear back.

“People just have such a disregard for human life anymore. I don’t see to many things ever that you could disregard a human life whether it be trespassing, looking for your dog. People just don’t have a high regard for life anymore. There to fast to take a life,” said Price

The Lindlers are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. Both father and son are charged with murder after a magistrate judge denied them bond on yesterday and the Lexington County Sheriffs Department is still investigating this case at this time.

