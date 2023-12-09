Hoops of Hope: High School Basketball Tournament honors Eli Adams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Almost exactly four years ago, we were introduced to a very special student athlete over at Meadow Glen Middle School.

Eli Adams, an eighth grader at the time was fighting an unimaginable battle, but he never let it stop him from chasing his dreams.

Eli sadly passed away in May of 2020 after an ongoing fight with leukemia, but even years later his spirit continues to live on.

In honor of the impact Eli left, Meadow Glen Middle School is set to host the “Eli Adams Memorial Basketball Game” next week.

The tournament will be hosted at Meadow Glen Middle School on Thursday, December 14th at 6:30PM.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit Camp Kemo.

Here to tell us more are Ernie Yarborough with Camp Kemo and principal of Meadow Glen Middle School, Dr. Bill Coon.

