FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A nice start to the weekend will usher in showers and storms tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A major cold front brings showers and storms to the Midlands tomorrow.

First Alert Headlines

· Nice start to the weekend!

· First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

· Dry and much cooler next week.

First Alert Summary

Happy Saturday! Thankfully, we’ll have one half of our weekend that’ll be very nice. Partly cloudy skies can be expected from start to finish. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Starting overnight, cloud cover will increase, followed by a few showers around sunrise.

Our First Alert Weather Day is in place for the line of showers and storms that’ll move through the Midlands after lunchtime. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) risk of severe weather.

Our main threats are heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60 MPH. There may be one or two storms that begin to weakly rotate, which is something we’ll be watching closely. The chances that a tornado develops are low.

After Sunday night, we’ll dry out. Once this cold front passes through, we’ll be much cooler next week! Daytime high temperatures will only reach the mid and upper-50s. Even by Tuesday morning, lows for some of us will drop into the upper-20s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Warm, with highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, followed by a few showers close to sunrise. Chance of rain 40%. Lows around 60 degrees.

Sunday (First Alert Weather Day): A line of showers and a few storms in the afternoon and evening. One or two storms may be strong or severe. Chance of rain 100%! Highs in the low-70s.

Monday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Just a few clouds. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-50s.

