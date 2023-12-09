SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says

Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with his mother, family says. (Source: KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH., La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Louisiana authorities are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a young boy.

A family says they are devastated after losing their 11-year-old child Daniel Antunez.

Calcasieu deputies said the crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Claude Hebert Road.

Family members said the boy was walking with his mother to the store that evening when a car hit him.

Authorities said there is not much of a shoulder on the road where the two were walking and they are continuing to investigate what exactly happened.

There are no streetlights in the area and a family friend said the two were carrying a flashlight.

According to the family, the mother decided to walk to the store with Daniel that evening as she loved to talk to him.

The vehicle involved was an SUV and a toxicology test was performed. Authorities didn’t immediately release the driver’s name but said impairment was not suspected in the crash.

The boy’s family says they want justice for what happened.

“Her world is destroyed. He was the mother’s only child,” a family spokesperson said.

The family said Daniel was well-loved by all who knew him, and he wanted to be a doctor when he got older.

Deputies said the crash investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have currently been made.

According to a group post online, the family is seeking donations to help pay for Daniel’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy, who was in critical condition, died Wednesday afternoon, DJJ said.
16-year-old dies days after suicide attempt while in custody in Columbia, Department of Juvenile Justice reports
A father and son were arrested after they were accused of fatally shooting a man following an...
Deputies: Father and son charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor
A Midlands man will spend 12 years in prison for slamming a stolen car into a Ben Lippen...
‘If I could give you a life sentence, I would’: Judge sentences driver who injured then-Ben Lippen senior
The university named Chennis Berry as their new football coach to replace Buddy Pough, who...
SC State names Chennis Berry as new football coach
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate

Latest News

Until December 10, 2023, the Vets’ Christmas Ride committee remains dedicated to supporting...
Vets’ Christmas Ride: Community Unites to Support Local Veterans at Dorn VA Hospital
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize
(Source: CNN, POOL, WDIV, WXYZ)
Students recall horror at Michigan school shooter's sentencing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in...
Biden dings Trump on infrastructure, while he showcases $8.2B for 10 major rail projects