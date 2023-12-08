SkyView
VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say

The woman was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, a beloved Atlanta landmark, was spared from disaster Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Several Good Samaritans, including two tourists from Utah and two off-duty NYPD officers, stopped a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly pouring gasoline on the home at 501 Auburn Ave. A video shows the New York officers holding her down on the ground until Atlanta police could arrive.

“Their quick action saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta,” APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property. Her motive is unknown. Police said she was taken to Grady Detention Center for evaluation and will later be transferred to jail.

Bystander Zach Kempf recorded the woman pouring liquid from a red can on the house’s front porch. Then he saw her pick up a lighter, he said.

“I stood at the stairs and said, ‘You can’t do this,’ and blocked her for about a minute,” Kempf said.

She then walked down the street, he said, after which the New York officers held her down.

Batallion Chief Jerry DeBerry with Atlanta’s fire department said the witnesses were at the right place at the right time.

“If the witnesses hadn’t been here and interrupted what she was doing, I mean, it could’ve been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” he said.

Firefighters and a hazmat crew scrubbed the house down after the incident.

The King Center released the following statement:

The 128-year-old home, which was acquired by the National Park Service in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historic site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in November 2025.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

