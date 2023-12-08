SkyView
Vets’ Christmas Ride: Community unites to support local veterans at Dorn VA Hospital

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Until December 10, 2023, the Vets’ Christmas Ride committee remains dedicated to supporting local veterans at the Dorn VA Hospital, a commitment upheld for over twenty years.

Their call is for unwrapped gifts and monetary donations from the community. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties are encouraged to contribute at specified drop-off locations.

Come December 10, 2023, bikers from across the state will convene in Columbia to form a convoy, delivering these heartfelt donations to the deserving veterans at Dorn VA Hospital.

Jim Wertman, the organizer, and Tammy Finney from Dorn VA, came to WIS to explain how you can lend a hand.

