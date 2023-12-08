SkyView
Soda City Living: What to Wear: Christmas gifts for everyone at Just the Thing (SPONSORED BY JUST THE THING BOUTIQUE)

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gift giving is in full swing this holiday season, but there are always people who already seem to have everything.

Tracy Wright, owner of Just the Thing Boutique in Columbia, shows us how her store has unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Soda City Living: SC Ballet Presents 2023 Nutcracker with new sets (SPONSORED BY KOGER CENTER...
Soda City Living: SC Ballet Presents 2023 Nutcracker with new sets (SPONSORED BY KOGER CENTER FOR THE ARTS)
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is bringing back one of it's newest holiday traditions,...
Soda City Live: Firefighters Feeding Families Food Drive
Soda City Living: What to Wear: Christmas gifts for everyone at Just the Thing (SPONSORED BY JUST THE THING BOUTIQUE)
For some Seniors, a good home cooked meal is hard to come by, for others, cooking for...
Soda City Live: Chefs for Seniors Meal Preps
