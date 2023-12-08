SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: SC Ballet Presents 2023 Nutcracker with new sets (SPONSORED BY KOGER CENTER FOR THE ARTS)

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Ballet is gearing up for its 2023 Nutcracker performances at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Creative Director William Starrett explains how all new sets and scenery will bring a new twist to the classic story. A total of six shows are happening Dec. 10, 11, 15, and 16.

Principal dancer Claire Rapp recalls the story she’s performed dozens of times while Soloist Jordan Hawkins tells us what Nutcracker means to the community each holiday season.

To buy tickets online, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy, who was in critical condition, died Wednesday afternoon, DJJ said.
16-year-old dies days after suicide attempt while in custody in Columbia, Department of Juvenile Justice reports
The university named Chennis Berry as their new football coach to replace Buddy Pough, who...
SC State names Chennis Berry as new football coach
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
Man known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away
The crash happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the 1100 block of Shore Road in the...
Gilbert man dies following single vehicle crash

Latest News

WIS: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Soda City Living
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is bringing back one of it's newest holiday traditions,...
Soda City Live: Firefighters Feeding Families Food Drive
For some Seniors, a good home cooked meal is hard to come by, for others, cooking for...
Soda City Live: Chefs for Seniors Meal Preps
For some Seniors, a good home cooked meal is hard to come by, for others, cooking for...
Soda City Live: Chefs for Seniors Meal Preps