Soda City Living: SC Ballet Presents 2023 Nutcracker with new sets (SPONSORED BY KOGER CENTER FOR THE ARTS)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Ballet is gearing up for its 2023 Nutcracker performances at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Creative Director William Starrett explains how all new sets and scenery will bring a new twist to the classic story. A total of six shows are happening Dec. 10, 11, 15, and 16.

Principal dancer Claire Rapp recalls the story she’s performed dozens of times while Soloist Jordan Hawkins tells us what Nutcracker means to the community each holiday season.

To buy tickets online, click here.

