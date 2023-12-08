Soda City Live: Firefighters Feeding Families Food Drive

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is bringing back one of it’s newest holiday traditions, their food drive “Firefighters Feeding Families”.

For their 4th year, they are aiming to help 500 families and are currently accepting donations at their Laurel Street location and CRFD headquarters.

However, if you have items you would like to donate, you can stop by any Columbia-Richland Fire Station.

The collection of non-perishable items will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 15th with the items being distributed Thursday, Dec. 21st.

Families in need of items can dial (803)545-3700.

See flyer for more.

