SLED investigate officer-involved shooting in Newberry County
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newberry County.

Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said they received a 911 call at 9:18 p.m. Thursday from a resident on Little Egypt Road in the Whitmire section of the county.

The caller said there was an individual in the yard beating on their home and firing a weapon. As the telecommunications deputy kept the caller on the phone, the event escalated with the individual trying to break into the home.

The caller then notified the telecommunications deputy that the suspect was on the back porch and was trying to break into a door.

Deputies said the suspect shot in the house. The caller tentatively provided deputies with the name of the individual while they suspect was in the back of the home.

Then, the caller stated the suspect had walked away.

When deputies arrived they were told the suspect had fled to an adjoining property, where the suspect lived.

NCSO said a deputy then approached the house and called the suspect out. The suspect was found in the doorway armed with a rifle, deputies stated.

As the deputy asked the suspect to drop the firearm, NCSO said the suspect pointed the weapon at the deputy, resulting in the deputy discharging his firearm, and striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was not injured in the incident and is now on administrative leave, which is the Sheriff’s Office policy during investigations, according to NCSO.

