Police: 1 dead following shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Departmnet (CPD) has started an investigation after one person died following a Wed. night shooting.

Detectives said around 11 p.m., a 38-year-old man was found dead inside of a home at Hawkeye Court. Officers questioned several people while at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.