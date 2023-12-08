SkyView
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Columbia

The Columbia Police Departmnet (CPD) has started an investigation after one person died following a Wed. night shooting.(WRDW)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Departmnet (CPD) has started an investigation after one person died following a Wed. night shooting.

Detectives said around 11 p.m., a 38-year-old man was found dead inside of a home at Hawkeye Court. Officers questioned several people while at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

