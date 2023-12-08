SkyView
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 19-year-old woman

Deputies have started a search for a woman who was last seen walking away from her boyfriend’s...
Deputies have started a search for a woman who was last seen walking away from her boyfriend’s car Wed. afternoon.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have started a search for a woman who was last seen walking away from her boyfriend’s car Wed. afternoon.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies are searching for 19-year-old Lexus Williams who was last seen at the Valero gas station on Magnolia Street around noon on Dec. 6.

“This young lady hasn’t been heard from since last being seen by her boyfriend,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has any knowledge of where she might be, call us. Or if she sees this, please call us.”

Security footage showed Williams walking away from the boyfriend’s vehicle and the boyfriend driving off in the opposite direction. She was last seen wearing purple pants, a light brown jacket, and burgundy braids.

If you have any information about where Williams could be, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

