Michael Smith testifies in day 4 of Lee Correctional riot trial

By Ashley Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday jurors heard a firsthand account of the deadly riot at the Lee Correctional Institution in 2018.

Former Lee inmate and defendant Michael J. Smith, 31, took the stand. He was indicted on several charges connected to that riot, including one count of assault and battery by a mob after investigators say he was part of a group of inmates that killed inmate Cornelius McClary by stabbing him nearly 100 times.

Smith immediately became emotional after the defense asked him about his prior convictions, including burglary and firearms.

“If I could take it back I would,” said Smith.

Smith went on to explain how he became a blood gang member and testified about the days leading up to the riot. He said tensions were building during the riot specifically inside of his pod (F1B).

He said he also received threatening texts from other inmates on his contraband cell phone.

The defense used that to speak to his state of mind, saying he hadn’t slept because he could hear other inmates preparing for the riot.

“It’s hard to sleep like that. You got people next door, sharpening knives, you got people on the rocks making noise. I really couldn’t sleep like that,” said Smith.

Smith then testified about why he was a part of the group of inmates that brutally killed another inmate, Corneilius McClary, 33, a known crip gang member, by stabbing him a total of 97 times. Smith said he perceived McClary as a threat and even watched him kill his friend, who was another inmate.

“Did you hear anything that made you afraid for your friend, asked Smith’s defense attorney, Aimee Zmcorek.

“Yes, ma’am. He threatened to kill him,” Smith replied.

“When I came and tried to stop it. He sliced his neck and said I was next,” he continued.

Smith said it was only after he witnessed McClary kill his friend and threaten him that he armed himself with a weapon. The state rebutted those claims. They asked Smith if there was a planned attack on the crip gang members in his pod.

“Half of you maybe 20 ran up to Mr. McClary’s room and the other half ran to up to where a group of crip members were barricaded in a room. Did that not happen? Did it happen or not,” asked the Special Prosecutor Barney Giese.

“No sir,” replied Smith.

But the state says surveillance footage from the prison the night of the riot showed otherwise.

The state showed these clips which they say appear to show a group of inmates running up one side of the pod and another running the other way. Special prosecutor Barney Giese, then questioned Smith about his self-defense claims after more surveillance footage showed McClary running away while being stabbed in the back.

While being questioned Smith still stood by his self-defense claims. The majority of his testimony with the defense was about the conditions of the prison before the riot. He said contraband like drugs were being snuck in by guards and he says that correctional officers helped spread the word about the riot.

If convicted Smith faces a 30-year to life sentence and he would have to serve 85 percent of that time before he’s eligible for parole. Closing arguments and a verdict is expected when court resumes Friday.

