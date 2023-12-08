Man found guilty in 2018 deadly Lee Correctional Institution riot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of taking part in the 2018 deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution was found guilty of all charges Friday afternoon.

The prison riot was the largest in state history, leaving seven inmates dead and 22 others injured.

The defendant, Michael J. Smith, 31, was charged with possession of a weapon, criminal conspiracy, and 1st degree assault and battery by a mob. All charges are related to the deadly riot.

Smith was accused of being part of a group of inmates that killed another inmate by stabbing him almost 100 times during that deadly riot.

That inmate was 33-year-old Cornelius McClary. McClary was serving a 42-year sentence for first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, criminal conspiracy, and a firearms violation.

Before the riot, Smith was serving a 30-year sentence at the prison for the 2013 shooting of first-year USC student Martha Childress.

The trial began on Monday at the Lee County Courthouse in Bishopville.

During pre-trial motions, Smith’s attorney changed their defense from stand your ground to self-defense, saying the defendant was reacting to the violence around him.

Special prosecutor Barney Giese questioned Smith about his self-defense claims after more surveillance footage showed McClary running away while being stabbed in the back.

Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the assault and battery by a mob in the 1st-degree charge, 10 years for the possession of a weapon by inmate charge and 5 years for the conviction of conspiracy charge. The judge ordered Smith will serve 40 years consecutively and 5 years concurrently.

