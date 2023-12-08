SkyView
Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run

FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An early morning doughnut run ended with a big surprise for a man in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Gaffney resident stopped at a convenience store to buy a drink, doughnut and a $10 lottery ticket.

When he took the 5 Spot ticket home and scratched it, he found out he won $300,000. He woke his wife up to tell her.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials, saying he returned to the store to check the ticket, where the store confirmed the big win.

The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

