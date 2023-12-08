SkyView
Lexington County deputies, others investigate missing Barnwell County woman’s death

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have started an investigation after a Barnwell County woman was found dead in Lexington County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are collaborating on the investigation after Regina Arroyo, 56, was reported missing out of Barnwell on Dec. 2 and she was later discovered dead in Lexington County on Dec. 4.

If you have any information about the incident, contact SLED by e-mail at tips@SLED.sc.gov.

