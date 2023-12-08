Lexington County deputies, others investigate missing Barnwell County woman’s death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have started an investigation after a Barnwell County woman was found dead in Lexington County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are collaborating on the investigation after Regina Arroyo, 56, was reported missing out of Barnwell on Dec. 2 and she was later discovered dead in Lexington County on Dec. 4.

If you have any information about the incident, contact SLED by e-mail at tips@SLED.sc.gov.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.