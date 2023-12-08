SkyView
‘Just because the path you saw closed, doesn’t mean there isn’t another one open,’ Midlands teenager defying odds

By Kristina Thacker
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What makes an athlete great?

Is it the ability to run the fastest on the gym floor, or the strength to tackle any opposing player?

Sure, those traits are characteristics of successful athletes, but there’s something else needed.

It’s something that is felt and not seen.

It’s something that overcomes any adversity.

It’s something that A.C. Flora Senior Kaden Bagley knows all about. It’s heart and drive.

When Kaden was 15, he was struck by a boat at Lake Murray. He was airlifted to a hospital, and ultimately lost his right leg, but he never lost his spirit.

“I lost my leg, but it wasn’t as impactful as that,” he said. “I wasn’t able to play soccer anymore, but I able to try a new sport like wheelchair basketball.”

The sport, which Kaden claims initially he wasn’t good at, got him a scholarship to play at the University of Alabama.

Kaden says he already feels like a member of the team, after meeting some of the other players.

He wants everyone to know, that no one should give up their dream.

“Just because the path you saw closed, doesn’t mean there isn’t another one open,” he said.

Kaden is set to attend the University of Alabama and join the wheelchair basketball team after graduating A.C. Flora high school.

