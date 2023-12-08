‘If I could give you a life sentence, I would:’ Judge sentences driver who injured then-Ben Lippen senior

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man will spend 12 years in prison for slamming a stolen car into a Ben Lippen senior nearly two years ago, leaving her with serious injuries -- and a slim chance of survival.

Antonio Henderson pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving under the influence in connection with the January 2022 crash at the intersection of Elmwood and Main Streets in Columbia.

Police say he was speeding at over 100 miles per hour, with cocaine and methamphetamine in his system, when he ran a red light.

This crash happened just blocks away from the courthouse where he sentenced by Judge Daniel Coble on Thursday.

Jessica Kolp, then 18-year-old, was on the other side of that wreck.

She was placed in a coma, suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture and broken bones, but has since made nothing short of a remarkable recovery.

Her upbeat nature and positive attitude are evident.

Jessica Kolp said in an interview post-sentencing that she is happy to have this chapter closed so that she and her family can move forward, with faith and hope for the future.

“Everything being done and two years later here we are, finally having a court date,” she said. “Definitely a lot of tears, and a lot of mixed emotions.”

Jessica and her mother, Cheryl, addressed the court during the hearing, describing this has caused their family, and the lifelong difficulties that Jessica will have to endure as a result of the crash.

“As an 18-year-old, my mom became a teacher, and taught her 18-year-old daughter her alphabet, and how to write her months and days in order and spell correctly,” Jessica said.

Cheryl described that her daughter now has the ailments of an “aged senior citizen,” and questioned whether this would shorten Jessica’s lifespan.

Jessica asked Coble to impose a strong sentence to send a message, and because she did not want “anyone else to suffer like I did when I was a senior in high school.”

Felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injuries and failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm results each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years under South Carolina law.

Through the negotiated plea, the sentencing range for each of the two charges was eight to 12 years.

Coble imposed the maximum sentence that he could impose on Thursday, with each of the 12-year sentences running concurrently.

In handing down his sentence, the judge called this one of the most horrific cases he has ever seen.

Henderson’s actions that night showed total disregard for the law, society and for human life, Coble said.

“If I could give you a life sentence, I would,” he said.

Columbia Police Lt. Katie Bradacs, who spoke during sentencing, said she hesitates to call Jessica’s journey “lucky,” as it was through her sheer determination, faith and the support of her family and doctors that she is able to stand on her own two feet today.

The only lucky person in that courtroom, Bradacs said, is Henderson, who she feels should have received a more severe sentence.

“If she was just a fraction of an inch further into the intersection, it could be a completely different outcome,” Cheryl said in an interview.

Henderson has an extensive criminal history, including several convictions for drug charges.

The state asked the Coble to consider this in determining his sentence.

Henderson, in brief remarks, apologized to the Kolp family, and said he continued to pray for Jessica.

He called it a “stupid idea to get behind the wheel doing drugs.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to her and her family,” Henderson said. “It ain’t like I got in the car like ‘Hey, I’m going to just hit Jessica Kolp today.’ It wasn’t like that.”

Kimberly Cockrell, the victim services manager for Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina, told the judge that Henderson’s actions could have killed Jessica.

“This was not an accident, this was a choice,” she said. “This gentleman has made choice after choice and none of them seem to be positive. Your honor, I dare say when he gets out again, and he will, I fear for the public again.”

Cockrell described this as a “life sentence” for the Kolp family.

When asked what has given her the strength to persevere throughout her recovery, Jessica did not hesitate.

“A big thing for me has just been my faith in God,” she said. “It’s really unfortunate because my whole life I always wanted to be a collegiate athlete and that got taken away from me, but from that, even though that door got shut, so many other doors got opened for me.”

Among those doors, she now has opportunities to spread her message of positivity and forgiveness as a motivational speaker and published author.

Kolp, now a student at Charleston Southern University, wants to remind others in the face of hardship to count their blessings, and “just keep smiling.”

