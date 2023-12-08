FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking ahead to Sunday wind & rain!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Conditions remain calm through tomorrow, but Sunday is slated to come along with rain & storm potential!

First Alert Headlines

Friday morning lows fall back to the 30s across the region.

A warming trend takes over towards the weekend.

Dry conditions hold up through Saturday.

Sunday is projected to come along with scattered rain, with spotty p.m. downpours and storms being possible.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! After early 30s, winds from the SW really work to take over for our Friday afternoon, helping to warm highs into the middle 60s, followed by warmer highs tomorrow, in the low 70s. Clouds will mix into the region at times as we press further into the week as well.

We will see our next chance for rain into Sunday, as a stronger cold front presses towards our region. Highs still have the potential to get to the low 70s for the 2nd half of the weekend along with this activity. Stay tuned as rain projections come together towards the 2nd half of the weekend! We are watching out for some gusty winds and rain that could total up to an inch in some spots with downpours.

Colder and drier conditions return to start our next week’s work & school week.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Milder with breaks of sun through cloud cover. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Warmer as some clouds increase later into the day. Highs in the low 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Scattered rain showers into the day with downpours & storms possible. Highs in the lows 70s again.

Monday: Sunny and much cooler with highs back to the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs again in the mid-50s.

