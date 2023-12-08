SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: North Lake Drive closed after car strikes utility pole

Police said the road was due to a collision where a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.
Police said the road was due to a collision where a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported North Lake Drive at East Main Street is closed after a crash.

Police said the road closure was due to a collision where a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.

Commuters are asked to plan their commute with the road closure in mind.

Police said the closure may last several hours.

