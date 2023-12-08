SkyView
DHEC: Two pets exposed to rabid Raccoon in Richland County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported a rapid animal exposed two pets to rabies in Richland County.

Officials said a raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Woodway Lane and South Chelsea Road. Detectives said two dogs were exposed to the animal and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray or domestic animal,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. “The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water. Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.”

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Dec. 5 and was confirmed to have rabies on Dec. 6.

If you think you or someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Public Health Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

