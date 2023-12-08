Deputies: Father and son charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A father and son were arrested after being accused of fatally shooting a man following an argument in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported Ryan Jordan Lindler Sr., 51, and Ryan Jordan Lindler Jr., 26, were arrested after the victim died following being shot on Seleta Circle.

“Over the course of their investigation, which included interviews with both Lindlers and witnesses, detectives determined the elder Lindler told his son to shoot the victim,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The shooting happened after the elder Lindler had taken a machete away from the victim, who was unarmed when he was shot and lived near the Lindlers on Seleta Circle.”

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed the identity of the victim to be Kevin Lester Newhouse.

“This all started with the Lindlers confronting Newhouse about a trespassing incident they said happened just before at another address,” Koon said. “Before the three men fought, the Lindlers prevented Newhouse from going back into his house.”

Both Lindlers were taken into custody Wednesday evening and have been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Lindlers are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied them bond on Thursday.

