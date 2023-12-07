Union asks feds to revoke SC’s ability to govern workplace regulations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina workers represented by the Union of Southern Service Workers are asking the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to take over health and safety enforcement from the state.

The union says the standards and inspections conducted by the state fail to protect workers and hold employers accountable.

Union representatives say the state took an average of four business weeks to investigate complaints compared to an average of 2.6 weeks for investigators in Virginia and 5.7 days in North Carolina.

They also suggest the agency isn’t conducting as thorough an investigation as its federal counterpart as the state found 67% of worksites to be compliant in 2022 versus 44% nationally.

Employers are also paying lower penalties for those violations at an average of $1,402 compared to nearly $2,000 in neighboring states.

“SC OSHA’s ongoing negligence has had enormous ripple effects across the state, leaving low-wage workers effectively fending for themselves in the face of major health and safety violations,” the organization said.

Organizers are also warning that the agency doesn’t have enough inspectors saying only 287 inspections were conducted for the more than 150,000 establishments.

“Even as the state’s population grows, SC OSHA’s staff of investigators has declined, and the agency has failed to ramp up its enforcement capacity,” organizers said.

The request for OSHA to take over inspections comes on the heels of a civil rights complaint filed by the group that claimed the state agency discriminated against workplaces with predominantly Black workforces “leaving thousands of low-wage black workers vulnerable to preventable injury and illness.”

In a statement, OSHA says:

South Carolina OSHA is a proud State Plan and is fully committed to its mission of making South Carolina a safe place to work and live for all employees. We are especially proud that we continue to have one of the lowest rates of employee injuries and illnesses in the nation among State Plans and Federal OSHA. It is important to note that SC OSHA follows Federal OSHA procedures in the enforcement of its State Plan. In addition to our enforcement program, we work cooperatively with employers, employees, associations and other groups to provide free safety and health training and consultation. USSW is one of the groups SC OSHA has been meeting and working directly with over the past year.

