Town of Blythewood proposes public input on Doko Meadow Park Expansion

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Doko Meadows Park is one of the main attractions here in the town of Blythewood. Next to the park sits 37 acres of land the town purchased with plans to expand the park

Since 2013, Doko Meadows has served the community as the social center for recreation, music and arts, celebration events, and competitions for locals in Blythewood. There are six miles of walking trails that run through wooded areas and connects with nearby schools and neighborhoods while passing through sculpture gardens and large open fields.

Park users gave their input on what they would want to see in the potential expansion.”I have two young children, a four-year-old and a two-year-old. So obviously I would want something more multi-use type space that can be used as either football for one day, soccer another day, baseball the next day that kind of thing,” said Gary Coyle, a resident in the town of Blythewood.

”I think it would be a great aspect of just expanding in general. We could have more room for kids and we could build more playgrounds. My biggest thing is we could get like a little skatepark or something,” said John Maddox, a resident in the town of Blythewood.

The three targeted groups town leaders hope to hear from are general Blythewood citizens, everyday users of the park, such as walkers and bikers and representatives from the business sector.Kristi Coggins, the Director of Doko Manor and Doko Meadows park says that the potential expansion will add growth to the towns current transition.

”Theres such a pride in the town of Blythewood and obviously we’re experiencing major growth with the influx of Scout Motors and so I think it’s important to have the vision of growth to handle the growth,” said Coggins. Town leaders in Blythewood tell WIS that there is currently no timeline for the park expansion.

