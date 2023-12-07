SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Chefs for Seniors Meal Preps

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For some Seniors, a good home cooked meal is hard to come by, for others, cooking for themselves may be a NEW responsibility especially with the loss of a partner, and some may even face physical challenges that make it difficult to cook.

No matter what the reason is, there is a local catering business that aims to relieve the responsibility.

Chefs for Seniors serves Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington, Chapin, Gilbert, Northeast Columbia, and Blythewood areas.

To contact Maegan, call or visit:

803-626-3375

chefsforseniors.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
Man known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away
According to KCSO, both vehicles and all occupants are connected. Both vehicles have multiple...
1 dead, 4 people shot following shooting on Kershaw County highway
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting
Have you seen Jerrold George Dejean?
Lexington deputies searching for missing individual
Voters in Lexington made history last November when they elected former town council member...
Town of Lexington swears in first female mayor

Latest News

For some Seniors, a good home cooked meal is hard to come by, for others, cooking for...
Soda City Live: Chefs for Seniors Meal Preps
The church is inviting the community out to experience their musical Christmas production of...
Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist Church presents Broadway @ Brookland
Christmas is a wonderful time to not only come together with family and loved ones, but to...
Stanley Myers 3rd Annual Bike Bonanza
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: 4th annual holiday market