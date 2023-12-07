Soda City Live: Chefs for Seniors Meal Preps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For some Seniors, a good home cooked meal is hard to come by, for others, cooking for themselves may be a NEW responsibility especially with the loss of a partner, and some may even face physical challenges that make it difficult to cook.

No matter what the reason is, there is a local catering business that aims to relieve the responsibility.

Chefs for Seniors serves Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington, Chapin, Gilbert, Northeast Columbia, and Blythewood areas.

To contact Maegan, call or visit:

803-626-3375

chefsforseniors.com

