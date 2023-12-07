‘Sister Senators’ break barriers for women in politics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After receiving the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, the group known as the ‘Sister Senators’ join us live on this special edition of WIS News Primetime.

The women talked about how they formed a coalition that crossed party lines to filibuster a near-total abortion ban in South Carolina, the political and personal impact of that fight, and the effort to recruit more women in our state to run for elected office.

During their interview, Katrina Shealy, Mia McLeod, and Penry Gustafson, broke down the group’s goals.

