‘Sister Senators’ break barriers for women in politics

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After receiving the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, the group known as the ‘Sister Senators’ join us live on this special edition of WIS News Primetime.

The women talked about how they formed a coalition that crossed party lines to filibuster a near-total abortion ban in South Carolina, the political and personal impact of that fight, and the effort to recruit more women in our state to run for elected office.

During their interview, Katrina Shealy, Mia McLeod, and Penry Gustafson, broke down the group’s goals.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

