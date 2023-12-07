Scout Motors appoints Chief Technical Officer

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Scout Motors Inc., has appointed Dr. Burkhard Huhnke to shape and lead the comapny’s vehicle engineering strategy and team.

Officials said Huhnke joined the company as Chief Technical Officer and in his role, he will report to Scout Motors CEO and President Scott Keogh.

According to a press release, Huhnke joined Scout Motors after serving as Chief Technology Officer for Fisker Inc, and before that, he was vice president of Automotive at Synopsys, Inc., a chip-design company in Silicon Valley.

“Burkhard’s extensive experience with startups, EVs and the automotive industry coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit make him the ideal leader to help take Scout Motors to the next level,” said Scott Keogh. “With more than 25 years of experience, Burkhard knows the ins and outs of our industry and is focused on creating the next generation of smart, capable vehicles. I look forward to the innovative ideas he will bring to Scout Motors and our customers.”

Huhnke spent 20 years of his career with the Volkwagon Group, holding leadership roles within engineering and R&D. He also implemented the Volkswagen Automotive Innovation Center (VAIL) at Stanford University, where students pioneer vehicle technology with a focus on human-centered mobility solutions.

“I am thrilled to join Scout Motors to help revitalize an American icon and make history,” said Dr. Burkhard Huhnke. “My passion has always been to shape and share the next generation of automotive technology. I firmly believe Scout Motors will be at the forefront of that important effort, and I am excited to get started.”

Scout Motors has hired nearly 300 employees, with 30 employees in South Carolina for the company’s new Production Center in Blythewood.

