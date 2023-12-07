SC State names Chennis Berry as new football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced two big hires during their Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The university named Chennis Berry as their new football coach to replace Buddy Pough, who retired after 23 seasons with the university.

Berry will be leaving Benedict College in Columbia where he led the Tigers in back-to-back SIAC championships in 2022 and 2023.

Chennis Berry moves to SC State after leading Benedict College to back to back SIAC championships. @SCState_Fb @GoTigers_BC https://t.co/rRgL1TMLb4 — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) December 7, 2023

The university also announced they would be hiring former SC State football player Nathan Cochran as the new athletics director. He comes from Walsh University in Canton, Ohio, where he served as the athletics director.

Nathan Cochran is the new AD for SC State. — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) December 7, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.