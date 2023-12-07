Richland County deputies ask the public’s help finding missing man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help finding a missing man they said is a vulnerable adult.

Deputies said 27-year-old Morgan Duncan was last seen at his residence at the 200 block of Springtree Drive in Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Duncan is described as being 5′6″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Deputies said he needs his prescribed medication.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

