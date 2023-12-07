Progress made on expansion plans at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After years of setbacks, there is now some movement with expansion plans at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden.

The Bridge to the Wild expansion project includes a primitive forest bridge, a multipurpose facility on the Saluda River, enhanced lion and tiger habitats, and an expansion of the carousel plaza.

“To have [a] restaurant out where were in nature ... that’s going to be great,” Lexington County resident Larry Boyd said. “We’re excited about it.”

Both Richland and Lexington Counties are going through the approval process of a general obligation bond for the Riverbanks Parks District.

If it’s ultimately approved, the package would be split: $45 million for Richland, and $35 million for Lexington. It would lead to a tax increase of $7.20 per $100,000 of assessed property value, beginning in 2026.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann opposes the tax increase, favoring the use of accommodations and hospitality tax revenue instead.

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden spokesperson Matt Perron explained the return on investment the expansion would have for the area.

“We expect this to bring $180 million a year to the Midlands, residential hotels, restaurants, [and] shopping,” Perron said. “We expect our attendance to go up to about 1.6 million a year with this expansion.”

Once Richland and Lexington Counties give final approval to the funding, work will begin. They hope to break ground in 2024.

