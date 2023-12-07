New partnership aims to expand mental healthcare access to thousands of SC kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 100,000 South Carolina students head to afterschool programs every day for activities like homework help and arts offerings.

Starting soon, it will also be a place where they can get connected to mental health resources.

The new year will bring a new initiative from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH) and the statewide nonprofit South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA).

“This partnership allows us to expand support system in environments where young people already spend time. Tapping into the afterschool helps improve access to mental healthcare where it’s most needed,” SCAA President and CEO Zelda Waymer said.

Data shows more kids in South Carolina are experiencing mental health challenges post-pandemic than in the pre-COVID years.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in the number of children that are just struggling,” Louise Johnson, the director of DMH’s Child, Adolescent, and Family Services, said. “In our centers, we’re seeing more kids that are coming in with anxiety and depression.”

Through the program, staff at more than 1,700 afterschool programs under the SCAA’s purview across the state will be offered training in mental health first aid and trauma-informed care.

“So people can look at these kids in a different way, understanding that the behavior they’re seeing is not bad behavior. Sometimes it’s just what kids can express themselves when they’re going through and experiencing difficult situations,” Johnson explained.

These staff will also serve as liaisons between the Department of Mental Health and families to let them know what help is available and make potential referrals.

“There’s still so many families, especially in our poor and rural communities, that don’t know how to connect to services, that don’t know what is available,” Johnson said.

They hope it not only expands awareness and access to resources but reduces the stigma around receiving mental health help.

This will begin as a pilot next spring in Florence, Darlington, and Marion counties, with the goal to expand to other parts of the state from there.

“We really hope that the pilot will help us identify some challenges and identify some lessons learned that will help us expand,” Waymer said.

The program will be funded by a three-year, $225,000 grant from the Mott Foundation.

While there is no timeline for when it will be available in more counties, Johnson said she believe it is realistic for the program to be implemented across the state by the time that grant is up.

If your child is struggling, the Department of Mental Health encourages families to reach out for help.

A free, online screening tool is available at [hope.connectsSCkids.org]hope.connectsSCkids.org.

Through it, parents and guardians can anonymously take a self-check questionnaire on behalf of their child and get connected with guidance and resources to access mental and behavioral health services for youth.

They can also reach out to DMH staff directly by calling (803) 898-8581.

