Memorial Service for CIU athletics director Darren Richie announced

Columbia International University is mourning the sudden and unexpected death of Athletics Director Darren Richie.(Columbia International University)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A memorial service for Columbia International University (CIU) athletics director Darren Richie has been announced.

Richie passed away on Friday, Dec. 1 while on a trip with the women’s soccer team, when he contracted bacterial meningitis, university officials said. He was 58 years old.

The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the university’s Shortess Chapel. The service will also be live-streamed here.

According to university officials, Richie came to CIU in 2020 after three years as athletics director at Webber International University.

Earlier in 2023, Richie was inducted into the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) Hall of Fame.

Officials said CIU athletes will be among those attending the memorial service, wearing their CIU Rams jerseys.

