SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man dead after being run over at a sawmill

FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a sawmill in Wisconsin, WEAU reports.

Authorities said they received a report Tuesday afternoon that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill in the Town of Browning, Wis.

According to reports, the man was not conscious or breathing when the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground dead with head trauma.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman.

According to authorities, Frischman was talking with another person in the driveway near a loader that was unloading a tractor-trailer. The conversation ended, and the other person walked away. The other person turned around and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms, authorities said. The operator was unaware Frischman was standing in the path of the loader.

Authorities said Frischman may have been unable to hear the loader approaching him with the sounds of tractor-trailers nearby and other equipment running.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
Man known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Fatal Crash generic image
1 dead, 1 injured in Sumter County car crash
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reports a trial regarding the 2018 Lee...
Witness testimonies continue on day 3 of trial in the deadly 2018 prison riot

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
The White House is threatening the patents of high-priced drugs developed with taxpayer dollars
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden...
Lawmakers to vote on censuring Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in House office building
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
A suspect is in custody after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a police...
RAW: Officer, utility worker killed in crash