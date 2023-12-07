‘It was a shocker,’ Midlands woman wins 300k from scratch off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman is $300,000 richer after playing a scratch-off she purchased from an Irmo gas station.

After she realized she won, the first thing she did was call her family, and friends with the good news.

“It was a shocker,” she said describing the moment she won big on a $10 scratch-off she purchased at the Pitt Stop on the 1100 block of Broad River Road.

“They didn’t believe me,” the winner said. Since she’s planning on saving the winnings, maybe they never will.

After winning $300,000, the victory leaves three top pries of $300,000 in the Rolling Jackpot game at odds of 1 in 1,080,000.

The Rolling Jackpot scratch-offs can be entered into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win a rolling cash jackpot. For more information, visit the Players’ Club Rewards site at sceducationlottery.com.

