Gilbert man dies following single vehicle crash

The crash happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the 1100 block of Shore Road in the...
The crash happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the 1100 block of Shore Road in the Gilbert area.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Lexington County.

The crash happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the 1100 block of Shore Road in the Gilbert area.

According to Coroner Fisher, 79-year-old Melvin Lin Chavis, of Gilbert, was traveling northbound on Shore Road when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a tree. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Fisher said Chavis was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

