Funeral service announced for Darlington County man found dead in Lee County

Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
Staff at Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc. has announced the arrangements for a Darlington County man who was found dead in Lee County.(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Staff at Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home Inc. has announced the arrangements for a Darlington County man who was found dead in Lee County.

Officials said the funeral service for Tavaris Jamal Dolford, 20, is Sun. Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Spaulding Middle School gym with interment following at the Sandsbury Cemetery.

The Visitation for family and friends will be held at Dolford’s parents’ house.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said Dolford, 20, was found dead in a car on Dutch Lane in Lee County. Dolford was reported missing by family members to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30.

According to Lee County Coroner Larry Logan, an autopsy performed on Tues. in Newberry found that Dolford died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

