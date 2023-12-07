SkyView
‘A Fresh Start’: Newly elected Blythewood mayor previews the future to town residents

By Jalen Tart
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Census, figures show the town of Blythewood’s population has more than doubled in less than 10 years.

The Town of Blythewood’s newly elected mayor is excited to take office in what he calls “a fresh start” for not only the town of Blythewood itself, but for the citizens who live here.

Sloan Griffin III, The Town of Blythewood’s newly elected mayor who realized his dream in politics at a young age from taking a job at his family’s shoe shining company in Greenwood.

“My life upbringing really started from standing behind the shoe shine stand listening, having my listening ears on as a little boy listening to the local politicians,” Griffin said.

Griffin was sworn in Nov. 28 as Blythewood’s newest mayor after beating Bryan Franklin in last month’s election earning 69% of the vote.

Griffin served on the town’s planning committee from 2018 to 2020 before being elected to town council.

One of the biggest issues facing the town is the development of the Scout Motors manufacturing plant and its 4,000 jobs coming to the area. Griffin tells WIS he’s already hit the ground running with his plan.

“What we have to do now is really hone in on the environmental impacts that it’s gonna have on residents that live close by or residents that are not close by,” Griffin said. “Ground water…. How would the plant affect ground water? Air Quality … the homes that are backed up to the scout motors property that has less than a 10-foot buffer where you can see it, how does it affect property value? So since then, my conversations with the representatives from the state, county and Scout Motors is ‘you know my stance, you know that I’m for the people.’”

Griffin’s other ideas include improvements to road infrastructure, adding a sports complex, more senior housing, and creating the town’s own police force in the near future.

“What I want is a plan moving forward and that’s what we and what I would bring, that’s what I feel as the new council would bring is a fresh idea, a fresh way of doing things and that we take the words of our citizens to the table and that’s what we’re gonna work on,” Griffin said.

Griffin also said this change won’t happen overnight, but is determined to apply that “fresh start” to the town of Blythewood going forward.

