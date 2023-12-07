FIRST ALERT WEATHER: After early Thursday chills we see a warming trend ahead!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Morning lows have fallen to the 20s for many today, but by Saturday afternoon we’ll be back in the low 70s!

First Alert Headlines

Thursday morning lows fall back to the 20s for many across the region.

Dry conditions for the rest of the work and school week.

A warming trend takes over towards the weekend.

Sunday is projected to come along with scattered rain showers, with spotty downpours being possible.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Our Thursday start will be the coldest overall for this week, with some upper 20s settling into the region. This will be followed up by a great deal of sunshine and afternoon highs that will return to the upper 50s.

Winds from the SW really work to take over for Friday afternoon, helping to warm highs into the mid-60s, followed by warmer highs on Saturday, into the low 70s. Clouds will mix into the region at times as we press further into the week as well.

We will see our next chance for rain into Sunday, as a stronger cold front and low pressure system presses towards our region. Highs still have the potential to get to the low 70s for the 2nd half of the weekend along with this activity. Stay tuned as rain projections come together towards the 2nd half of the weekend!

Colder and drier conditions return to start our next week’s work & school week.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Cool sunshine continues. Highs nearing 58 degrees again after some early morning upper 20s.

Friday: Milder with breaks of sun through cloud cover. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Warmer as some clouds increase later into the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers into the day with downpours possible. Highs in the lows 70s again.

Monday: Mainly sunny and much cooler with highs back to the mid-50s.

