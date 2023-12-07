SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting...
A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.

The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting inappropriately toward at least one woman on board the flight, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the person said. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The incident was first reported by NBC.

The U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and it’s cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement.

“The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
Man known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away
According to KCSO, both vehicles and all occupants are connected. Both vehicles have multiple...
1 dead, 4 people shot following shooting on Kershaw County highway
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Terrell Ortiz-Bossie, 20, and Savannah...
Man and woman arrested in Sumter County deadly shooting
Have you seen Jerrold George Dejean?
Lexington deputies searching for missing individual

Latest News

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
As Ukraine aid falters in the Senate, Biden signals he’s willing to make a deal on border security
The Town of Blythewood’s newly elected mayor is excited to take office in what he calls "a...
‘A Fresh Start’: Newly elected Blythewood mayor previews the future to town residents
The family of 24-year-old Seth Rogers is holding out hope that the father of five will pull...
‘God had us there for a reason’: Friends save father of 5 with CPR after hit-and-run crash