Celebrity chef Jason Smith talks recipes for the holidays ahead of upcoming cookbook signing

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Kareem Wilson and Jamal Goss
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays are almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with some Good ol’ Southern meals?

Celebrity chef and winner of Food Network Star Jason Smith shares his life story and shows us some delicious cooking at WIS Sunrise.

Smith shared his insights on holiday meals, all while unveiling his latest masterpiece: “Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist.”

Smith will be signing copies of his new cookbook on Thursday at Mast General Store from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

This cookbook isn’t just a delightful addition to your kitchen; it also makes a splendid holiday present for the aspiring chefs in your circle.

