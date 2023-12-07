16-year-old dies days after suicide attempt while in custody in Columbia, Department of Juvenile Justice reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) reported a 16-year-old boy in custody who attempted suicide Monday at the Willow Lane Infirmary on the Broad River Road campus passed away.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed the teen is Easley Jeffcoat.

DJJ officials said following the suicide attempt, Jeffcoat — who was in critical condition — was given CPR until EMS arrived to take him to the hospital, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rutherford, she spoke directly to Jeffcoat’s mother who wanted her to share a message about her son.

“He saved lives at the end of his life,” Jeffcoat’s mother said. “We were able to donate both of his kidneys and his liver. He’s a hero to those families and to us. His life was not in vain. He did something good.”

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our prayers and condolences to the youth’s family and loved ones,” DJJ Executive Director Eden Hendrick said. “DJJ is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all youth entrusted to our care, and we will continue to fully investigate this tragic incident.”

Officials said it was an isolated incident not involving any other youth or staff.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Rutherford encouraged anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm of suicide to ask for help. The National Suicide Prevention line is 988.

Counselors will be available to DJJ employees Thursday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Willow Lane Chapel.

