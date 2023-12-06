Witness testimonies continue in day three of trial in the deadly 2018 prison riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s day three in the first trial of the deadly 2018 prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution.

The riot was the largest riot in state history that left seven inmates dead and 22 others injured.

The defendant in this trial is 31-year-old Michael Smith.

Smith was originally sentenced to 30 years at Lee Correctional in the 2013 shooting of first-year USC student Martha Childress. He now faces 35 years to life for 1st-degree assault and battery by a mob, possession of a weapon, and criminal conspiracy. All charges related to the deadly riot in 2018.

A jury for the trial was selected in less than an hour—that was followed by pre-trial motions and now opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning.

The first trial in connection to the riot began on Monday.

On Tuesday, a jury heard opening statements and also heard from the state’s first witnesses who were all employees at the prison at the time of the riot.

