What it takes to light up Carolina: How the “Carolina Lights” team prepares the annual holiday display

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we enter the holiday season, when the sun goes down, the city will light up.

Throughout the month of December, you can only drive so far without seeing some sort of string light lining a Midlands home.

But if you’re looking for an experience like no other, a Carolina Christmas classic returns for another year.

“It really is just fun and very rewarding to see them come in; especially the kids eyes get so big as they see all of the lights,” says South Carolina State Fair General Manager, Nancy Smith.

The Carolina Lights are set to illuminate the South Carolina State Fairgrounds later this week.

The drive through experience has become a holiday staple piece for many across the Midlands.

The entire production is quite a sight to see, but how does it all come together in time for the holiday season?

We see the final product year in and year out, but it must start somewhere.

“Many people just take it for granted. In the world of prepping for big events like that, there’s just a lot of details that go into it to make sure that our patrons come in and have a very safe and enjoyable event which is what we’re striving for,” Smith says.

With a production of this size, you might assume that it takes months to assemble, coordinate, and test to ensure perfection.

The team has an extremely small gap of time to make the magic happen.

And when you put it all into perspective, it’s no easy feat.

“Oh wow, I’m sure you’ve got over a million lights, with all the trees and the other areas we do. It’s got to be well over that,” says Director of Maintenance for the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, George Crow.

Over a million lights and believe it or not, the success of the display can only be broken down to the credit of about 15 team members.

And the Carolina Lights isn’t just a copy and paste deal year by year.

The team is constantly striving to offer a different experience for every attendee that drives through the fairgrounds.

“We have over a hundred of the different types of displays that we have from dinosaurs, flamingos, palm trees, everything else. We try to change it up from year to year and then we bring in a couple new items of year.”

This year in particular is an example of an extreme time crunch because the team only has 12 days.

When the annual Carolina-Clemson Thanksgiving weekend football game is hosted at Williams Brice, the set-up date gets pushed back.

So as soon as the fans have gone, work commences.

“We kind of look at it like “Ugh we have to do this?” but once we get it going and once, we see the finished product all lit up, it’s a good feeling. To see the way people react to it, it’s a great feeling,” Crow says.

So where does it all begin?

How can you possibly decide which tree to wrap in lights first and what display goes where?

The team has their system, but the name of the game is preparation.

“Stringing all those lights in the trees, that’s a really big effort and we start with that ahead of time. Just determining exactly where everything is going to be placed.”

The reason why the Carolina Lights team works so tirelessly in such a short amount of time is all for the community response.

Spreading the holiday spirit, joy, and happiness for everyone who passes through.

“It’s a good feeling to see everybody and they all seem to enjoy it and they have a good time. It’s really the kids who are the most excited about it. They open the sunroof, they stand up, look at it, and just have a good time. Doesn’t matter how cold it is.”

It certainly is quite the show, but none of it is just for show.

The team wants the display to look its best, so every patron feels their best.

You can only tell so much in the daylight, so day or night, the team is doing all they can to make sure the magic is preserved.

So, when you drive through the Carolina Lights year, try to remember all the work put in that results in this vision of the holiday spirit.

