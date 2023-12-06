TMC Transportation expands to Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - TMC Transportation, one of the “trucking industry’s” premier flatbed carriers--- is expanding its regional headquarters in Richland County.

The $38 million investment is expected to create 185 new jobs.

The company will consolidate the three facilities it’s leasing into a single 44-acre campus on 2716 Shop Road. The new campus will be online in May 2025.

To apply for jobs in the future facility, click here.

